Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

Enkrypt AI Data Risk Audit: Audits AI training & RAG data for security, privacy, and compliance risks. built by Enkrypt AI. Core capabilities include Data Bill of Materials generation for AI datasets, Risk register with severity ranking and remediation guidance, PII, PHI, and PCI detection in training data..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.