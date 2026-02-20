Abusix Guardian: Suite for abuse desk mgmt, email blocklisting & threat intel for ISPs. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Abuse Desk Management for handling and automating security incident workflows, Large-scale email blocklisting via Abusix Mail Intelligence, Real-time threat intelligence and actionable insights via Guardian Intel..

Spamhaus Policy Blocklist (PBL): DNSBL of end-user IP ranges that should not send email directly to MX servers. built by Spamhaus. Core capabilities include Real-time DNSBL query service for blocking unauthorized SMTP connections by IP, Covers 1.4B+ IPv4 addresses (~40% of routable IPv4 space) in CIDR format, Includes both dynamic and static end-user IP ranges from ISPs and network operators..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.