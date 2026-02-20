Abusix Guardian Ops: Network abuse management platform for ISPs to automate abuse case handling. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Automated abuse case workflow management, Network reputation monitoring and protection, Reduction of mean time to resolution (MTTR) for security incidents..

WireX Systems: AI-driven NDR platform providing continuous network visibility and IR. built by WireX Systems. Core capabilities include Continuous network traffic recording and analysis using AI and machine learning, Contextual Capture: translates packet data into human-readable intelligence, Historical data querying across selectable date ranges with 25x longer retention than standard NDR tools..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.