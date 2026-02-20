Abusix Guardian Mail

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email spam and phishing will see immediate relief from Abusix Guardian Mail's blocklist-based filtering, which stops 99.6% of threats before they hit your mail servers. The platform's focus on network and sender reputation enforcement means you're blocking bad actors at scale rather than hunting them after delivery. Skip this if your organization needs post-delivery forensics or advanced threat hunting; Guardian Mail is built to prevent volume attacks, not investigate compromised accounts already inside your network.