Abusix Guardian Mail: Email threat protection using blocklists, blocking 99.6%+ of email threats. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Email threat blocking via blocklists (99.6%+ block rate), Multi-layered email defense, Network and sender reputation protection..

BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR: Cloud-native API-based email & collaboration security with CDR for SaaS. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include API-based email threat scanning (inbound, outbound, internal) with no MX record changes, Compromised account and SaaS login anomaly detection, Business email compromise (BEC) prevention..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.