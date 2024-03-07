AbuseIPDB

Small security teams and MSPs protecting multiple customer networks should start with AbuseIPDB's free tier for fast IP reputation lookups backed by crowdsourced abuse reports from over 150,000 users. The free API tier with no seat limits makes it a low-friction addition to existing SOC workflows, and the reported 99.9% uptime keeps it reliable for real-time block list feeds. Skip this if you need attribution depth or geopolitical context around threat actors; AbuseIPDB tells you an IP is bad, not why or who's behind it.