Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Intel Gallery is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Abstract Security. Stairwell Analyze is a commercial malware analysis tool by Stairwell. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will find Abstract Intel Gallery's strength in real-time IOC correlation, which cuts through the static by instantly matching events against known threat actors and infrastructure. The platform's data fabric architecture and support for multiple threat intelligence feeds, including in-house uploads and ISAC integration, means your analysts spend less time manual hunting and more time on actual incidents. Skip this if your team needs post-incident forensics or recovery guidance; Abstract Intel Gallery is built for detection and attribution, not remediation workflow.
Enterprise SOC teams drowning in malware alert volume will find real value in Stairwell Analyze because it reanalyzes your entire file history retroactively as new threat intelligence arrives, catching variants you've already seen but didn't recognize. The private hash lookup means you get malware verdicts without exposing your environment to public feeds, and the automated Run-to-Ground forensics compresses weeks of manual investigation into hours. Skip this if your organization lacks a dedicated malware analysis function or runs exclusively on managed detection and response; Stairwell assumes you have the SOC depth to act on what it surfaces.
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
Continuous, private malware analysis and threat intel platform for enterprises.
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Common questions about comparing Abstract Intel Gallery vs Stairwell Analyze for your threat intel platforms needs.
Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..
Stairwell Analyze: Continuous, private malware analysis and threat intel platform for enterprises. built by Stairwell. Core capabilities include Continuous reanalysis of enterprise executable file history as new intelligence arrives, Private hash lookup to determine file maliciousness without exposing data publicly, Variant discovery that maps an entire malware family from a single hash..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Intel Gallery differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure. Stairwell Analyze differentiates with Continuous reanalysis of enterprise executable file history as new intelligence arrives, Private hash lookup to determine file maliciousness without exposing data publicly, Variant discovery that maps an entire malware family from a single hash.
Abstract Intel Gallery is developed by Abstract Security founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Stairwell Analyze is developed by Stairwell. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abstract Intel Gallery integrates with Silent Push, Mandiant, SecurityScorecard. Stairwell Analyze integrates with Palo Alto Cortex, Splunk, SentinelOne, Google Security Operations, CrowdStrike and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abstract Intel Gallery and Stairwell Analyze serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both cover IOC, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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