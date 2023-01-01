Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

Stairwell Analyze: Continuous, private malware analysis and threat intel platform for enterprises. built by Stairwell. Core capabilities include Continuous reanalysis of enterprise executable file history as new intelligence arrives, Private hash lookup to determine file maliciousness without exposing data publicly, Variant discovery that maps an entire malware family from a single hash..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.