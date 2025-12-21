Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..

TrustFour T4 - Detect: Workload attack surface visibility tool for TLS compliance & NHI assessment. built by TrustFour. Core capabilities include TLS infrastructure scanning (north-south and east-west), Assessment of 33 NIST 800-52 TLS attributes, Post-quantum cryptography readiness evaluation (10 NIST-approved ciphers)..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.