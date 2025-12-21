Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint: AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include On-device AI for autonomous malware prevention, Behavioral and static AI models for ransomware detection, Storyline technology for automatic event correlation..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.