Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams running mixed Windows and Mac fleets will get the most from Absolute Resilience because it actually fixes broken endpoints without waiting for tickets, using firmware-level recovery that survives OS corruption. The platform covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery and RS.MI mitigation through autonomous app repair and device rehydration from trusted images, meaning your team stops triaging and starts restoring at scale. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat hunting; Absolute is explicitly built for resilience and recovery, not visibility into active threats.
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies that can't afford alert fatigue should pick SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint for its Storyline correlation engine, which automatically threads related events into investigations instead of dumping 500 disconnected alerts per incident. The on-device AI runs autonomously without cloud callbacks, cutting detection latency to milliseconds and reducing your dependency on analyst time for triage. Skip this if you need strong SOAR integration or plan to layer it atop three other tools; SentinelOne expects to be your primary response mechanism, and split workflows dilute its advantage.
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience vs SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint: AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include On-device AI for autonomous malware prevention, Behavioral and static AI models for ransomware detection, Storyline technology for automatic event correlation..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience differentiates with Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks. SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint differentiates with On-device AI for autonomous malware prevention, Behavioral and static AI models for ransomware detection, Storyline technology for automatic event correlation.
Absolute Resilience is developed by Absolute. SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint is developed by SentinelOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience and SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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