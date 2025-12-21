Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Batuta: Endpoint management platform for incident containment, vuln scanning & control. built by Batuta. Core capabilities include Rapid script deployment to endpoints for incident containment, Blocking access to compromised endpoints across distributed networks, Orchestration of third-party vulnerability scans..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.