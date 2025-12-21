Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. Batuta is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Batuta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in incident response will find real value in Batuta's ability to contain compromised endpoints faster than traditional EDR through rapid script deployment across distributed networks. The platform covers RS.MI and RS.AN strongly, meaning you get both the speed to stop lateral movement and the forensic trail to understand what happened. Skip this if you need vulnerability management to be your primary function; Batuta orchestrates third-party scans rather than owning that workload, so you'll still be managing multiple tools for coverage.
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
Endpoint management platform for incident containment, vuln scanning & control.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Automation vs Batuta for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
Batuta: Endpoint management platform for incident containment, vuln scanning & control. built by Batuta. Core capabilities include Rapid script deployment to endpoints for incident containment, Blocking access to compromised endpoints across distributed networks, Orchestration of third-party vulnerability scans..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Automation differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding. Batuta differentiates with Rapid script deployment to endpoints for incident containment, Blocking access to compromised endpoints across distributed networks, Orchestration of third-party vulnerability scans.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. Batuta is developed by Batuta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Automation and Batuta serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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