Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..

Red Balloon Security Symbiote: Runtime protection for embedded device firmware with integrity monitoring. built by red balloon security. Core capabilities include Runtime integrity attestation and monitoring, Memory and control-flow monitoring, Policy-driven local response to runtime violations..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.