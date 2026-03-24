Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..

DTEX Shadow AI: Detects and counters misuse of AI tools to protect sensitive data. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Detection of AI tool misuse and data exfiltration, Endpoint telemetry collection, Dynamic risk scoring..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.