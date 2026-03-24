Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Above is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Above Security. DTEX Shadow AI is a commercial insider threat detection tool by DTEX Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in insider threat noise will appreciate Above's behavioral narrative approach, which builds intent-based profiles across SaaS and collaboration tools instead of firing rule-based alerts on every permission spike. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, giving you the detection layer most insider threat tools skip in favor of access controls. Skip this if your organization lacks a dedicated insider risk program or treats the problem as purely a legal/HR concern; Above assumes you have investigators ready to act on detailed behavioral reports.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with employees who routinely paste sensitive data into ChatGPT and similar AI tools will find Shadow AI's real-time detection of data exfiltration through AI platforms genuinely useful. The behavioral intelligence and encrypted data visibility catch what standard DLP misses because these tools operate outside traditional network monitoring. Skip this if your organization has minimal AI tool adoption or if you're still building out basic insider threat foundations; Shadow AI assumes you already know your high-risk users and data flows.
Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis.
Detects and counters misuse of AI tools to protect sensitive data
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Common questions about comparing Above vs DTEX Shadow AI for your insider threat detection needs.
Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..
DTEX Shadow AI: Detects and counters misuse of AI tools to protect sensitive data. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Detection of AI tool misuse and data exfiltration, Endpoint telemetry collection, Dynamic risk scoring..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Above differentiates with Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring. DTEX Shadow AI differentiates with Detection of AI tool misuse and data exfiltration, Endpoint telemetry collection, Dynamic risk scoring.
Above is developed by Above Security. DTEX Shadow AI is developed by DTEX Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Above and DTEX Shadow AI serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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