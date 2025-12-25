Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

Obsidian Security Browser Extension: Browser extension for identity threat protection, anti-phishing & shadow IT detection. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include AiTM phishing attack detection and blocking within the browser, Shadow SaaS and shadow IT application discovery, Browser-based data loss prevention..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.