Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Simeio Identity Governance and Administration (IGA): IGA solution with managed services for access governance and compliance. built by simeio. Core capabilities include Centralized visibility of entitlements across environments, Automated provisioning workflows, Access certification and compliance controls..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.