Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Opal Security Terraform Provider: IaC-based access management via a Terraform provider for IAM at scale. built by Opal Security. Core capabilities include Terraform provider with 19 core resource types and 35+ data sources for access management, Just-in-Time (JIT) and Just-Enough-Access (JEA) access provisioning, Access Review module for audit evidence generation..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.