Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Cakewalk: Agentic access mgmt platform for human & AI identity governance. built by Cakewalk. Core capabilities include Automated on/offboarding (joiner, mover, leaver workflows), App and AI agent discovery across 6,000+ applications, Role-based and attribute-based access control (RBAC/ABAC)..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.