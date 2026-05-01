Abatis System: Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution. built by Abatis. Core capabilities include Kernel-level execution control and application whitelisting, Prevention of unauthorized code execution without signature updates, Support for air-gapped and network-connected environments..

DefenseArk Brightscan: AI-powered distributed antivirus platform for Windows home & business users. built by DefenseArk (OpenAVN). Core capabilities include AI-powered malware scanning, Crowdsourced threat intelligence via global network of digital threat detectors, Rapid virus definition updates (3–5 days from detection to inoculation)..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.