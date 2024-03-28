Aaia is a free identity governance and administration tool. AWS IAM Identity Center is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS security teams drowning in IAM complexity will get immediate value from Aaia's graph visualization of identity relationships and permission paths; the free price point and 297 GitHub stars signal active community validation of its core strength in privilege escalation analysis. Neo4j's query language lets you answer "how could an attacker move lateral from this role" in minutes instead of spreadsheet hours. This is not a replacement for identity governance platforms like Okta or Ping; Aaia excels at forensic analysis and outlier hunting on infrastructure you already own, not provisioning or enforcement across SSO systems.
AWS teams already paying for the platform should use IAM Identity Center to eliminate a separate identity vendor; the free pricing makes it a no-brainer for workforce SSO across native AWS applications and approved SaaS integrations. Native integration with AWS Organizations and support for SAML 2.0 means you're not fighting connector drift or license tiers. Skip this if you need rich attribute-based access control, fine-grained entitlement management across on-premises systems, or pre-built connectors to hundreds of SaaS apps; it's built for AWS-first shops, not enterprises running Okta-scale identity complexity across hybrid infrastructure.
Aaia visualizes AWS IAM and Organizations data in Neo4j graph format to help identify security outliers and conduct privilege escalation analysis through Cypher queries.
Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications.
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Common questions about comparing Aaia vs AWS IAM Identity Center for your identity governance and administration needs.
Aaia: Aaia visualizes AWS IAM and Organizations data in Neo4j graph format to help identify security outliers and conduct privilege escalation analysis through Cypher queries..
AWS IAM Identity Center: Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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