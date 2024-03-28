Aaia: Aaia visualizes AWS IAM and Organizations data in Neo4j graph format to help identify security outliers and conduct privilege escalation analysis through Cypher queries..

Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.