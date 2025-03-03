A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..

Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller: Application delivery controller with load balancing, WAF, and traffic mgmt. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Virtual Traffic Manager for load balancing and traffic management, Services Director for automation and capacity-based licensing, Web Application Firewall for application layer protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.