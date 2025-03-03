Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
A10 Networks ThreatX is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by A10 Networks. Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications against both sophisticated attackers and automated threats should pick ThreatX for its behavioral analytics engine, which catches anomalies that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The platform's entity and transaction-based tracking, combined with cross-vector correlation, means you're not managing isolated alerts but actually correlating bot attacks with DDoS and API abuse into a single narrative. Skip this if you need a lightweight WAF for simple rule enforcement or if your team lacks the SOC capacity to act on continuous monitoring; ThreatX assumes you want depth over simplicity, and it delivers accordingly.
Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending application traffic at scale will get the most from Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller, especially those needing load balancing and WAF in a single appliance without separate point products. PCI-DSS compliance support and real-time application traffic monitoring address the compliance burden that typically forces these organizations to run parallel security stacks. Skip this if you're building a pure cloud-native architecture; Ivanti's strength is hybrid environments where virtual traffic management and application layer defense need to move together.
Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security
Application delivery controller with load balancing, WAF, and traffic mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing A10 Networks ThreatX vs Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..
Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller: Application delivery controller with load balancing, WAF, and traffic mgmt. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Virtual Traffic Manager for load balancing and traffic management, Services Director for automation and capacity-based licensing, Web Application Firewall for application layer protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A10 Networks ThreatX differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping. Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller differentiates with Virtual Traffic Manager for load balancing and traffic management, Services Director for automation and capacity-based licensing, Web Application Firewall for application layer protection.
A10 Networks ThreatX is developed by A10 Networks. Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A10 Networks ThreatX and Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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