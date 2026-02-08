8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

YeshID: IAM & IGA platform with AI for lifecycle mgmt, access governance & compliance. built by YeshID. Core capabilities include AI-assisted identity workflows via Rae (onboarding, offboarding, access changes), Automated provisioning and deprovisioning via SCIM, REST, and manual app connectors, Access requests and approvals via Slack and Microsoft Teams with time-based expiration..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.