8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Vectra AI Identity Coverage: AI-powered ITDR platform detecting identity attacks across hybrid environments. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include Detection of credential attacks including Kerberoasting and brute force, Monitoring of human and machine identities including service principals, Graph-based AI algorithm for analyzing account and service interactions..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.