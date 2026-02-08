Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Vectra AI Identity Coverage is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Vectra AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid Microsoft and AWS environments should pick Vectra AI Identity Coverage for its graph-based detection of credential attacks that traditional log analysis misses, particularly Kerberoasting and lateral movement through service principals. The platform covers over 100 AI detections across Microsoft environments with MITRE ATT&CK mapping to 90%+ of relevant techniques, and it handles on-premises Active Directory alongside cloud identities without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. Skip this if your identity threats are primarily SaaS applications outside the Microsoft ecosystem or if you need post-breach response automation; Vectra AI prioritizes detection and attribution over remediation orchestration.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
AI-powered ITDR platform detecting identity attacks across hybrid environments
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Vectra AI Identity Coverage for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Vectra AI Identity Coverage: AI-powered ITDR platform detecting identity attacks across hybrid environments. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include Detection of credential attacks including Kerberoasting and brute force, Monitoring of human and machine identities including service principals, Graph-based AI algorithm for analyzing account and service interactions..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. Vectra AI Identity Coverage differentiates with Detection of credential attacks including Kerberoasting and brute force, Monitoring of human and machine identities including service principals, Graph-based AI algorithm for analyzing account and service interactions.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. Vectra AI Identity Coverage is developed by Vectra AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and Vectra AI Identity Coverage serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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