Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Semperis Lightning Intelligence is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Semperis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Semperis Lightning Intelligence
SMBs and mid-market shops with hybrid AD and Entra ID environments should pick Semperis Lightning Intelligence because it actually maps exposure indicators across both forests and tenants in one dashboard, a visibility gap most identity tools leave open. The weekly posture scoring with trend lines gives you measurable week-to-week progress rather than point-in-time snapshots, and the collector-based Windows service deployment keeps friction minimal. Skip this if you need downstream response automation; Lightning Intelligence is strong on continuous monitoring and asset inventory (NIST ID.AM and DE.CM) but light on remediation workflows, so you're buying detection clarity, not a playbook executor.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
SaaS-based security posture assessment for AD and Entra ID environments
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Semperis Lightning Intelligence for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Semperis Lightning Intelligence: SaaS-based security posture assessment for AD and Entra ID environments. built by Semperis. Core capabilities include Indicators of exposure (IOE) monitoring for AD and Entra ID, Multi-forest AD and multi-tenant Entra ID dashboard, Security posture scoring with weekly trend lines..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. Semperis Lightning Intelligence differentiates with Indicators of exposure (IOE) monitoring for AD and Entra ID, Multi-forest AD and multi-tenant Entra ID dashboard, Security posture scoring with weekly trend lines.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. Semperis Lightning Intelligence is developed by Semperis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and Semperis Lightning Intelligence serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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