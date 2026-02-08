8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Semperis Lightning Intelligence: SaaS-based security posture assessment for AD and Entra ID environments. built by Semperis. Core capabilities include Indicators of exposure (IOE) monitoring for AD and Entra ID, Multi-forest AD and multi-tenant Entra ID dashboard, Security posture scoring with weekly trend lines..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.