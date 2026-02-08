8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

SaaS Alerts Unify: Correlates RMM device data with SaaS activity for device-based identity validation. built by SaaS Alerts. Core capabilities include Device-to-SaaS user identity correlation using existing RMM agent data, Suppression of false-positive alerts when login originates from a known managed device, Detection and alerting on SaaS activity from unknown or unmanaged devices..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.