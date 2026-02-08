8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

PlainID Identity Security: Identity security platform with ISPM, SaaS policy mgmt, and dynamic authz. built by plainid. Core capabilities include Identity risk discovery and alerting, Integration with identity providers and cloud applications, Identity hygiene monitoring for over-provisioned users..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.