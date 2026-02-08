8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Permiso AI Identity Security: Cloud identity security platform for human, machine, and AI identities. built by Permiso. Core capabilities include Comprehensive identity inventory for human, machine, and AI identities, Universal Identity Graph for tracking identities across authentication boundaries, Identity risk posture evaluation based on usage patterns and entitlements..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.