8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Constella Identity Fraud Detection API: API-based identity fraud detection using breach & infostealer intelligence. built by Constella Intelligence. Core capabilities include Real-time credential monitoring across surface, deep, and dark web, Infostealer activity detection for compromised emails, Email reputation scoring with dynamic risk assessment..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.