6Guard (IPv6 attack detector): 6Guard is an IPv6 attack detector sponsored by Google Summer of Code 2012 and supported by The Honeynet Project organization..

Cybermerc Aushield Protect: Network security solution for SMBs with behavioral intrusion detection. built by Cybermerc. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Ransomware protection, Intellectual property theft protection, Personal identifiable information protection..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.