4540 Network Packet Broker vs Arkime

Choosing between 4540 Network Packet Broker and Arkime for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

4540 Network Packet Broker: 100G Network Packet Broker for SOC/NOC traffic visibility & tool optimization.

Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.