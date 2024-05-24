CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

4540 Network Packet Broker vs Arkime

4540 Network Packet Broker

4540 Network Packet Broker

100G Network Packet Broker for SOC/NOC traffic visibility & tool optimization.

Network Detection and Response
 Commercial
Arkime

Arkime

Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Network Detection and Response
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
4540 Network Packet Broker
Arkime
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Network Detection and Response
Network Detection and Response
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
On-Premises
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Niagara Networks
Headquarters
Fremont, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Network Visibility
Network Traffic Analysis
Traffic Filtering
Network Monitoring
Packet Analysis
Network Security
SOC
Network Traffic
Visibility
Incident Response
Network Analysis
Packet Capture
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

4540 Network Packet Broker

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total2/22 categories

Arkime

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
1
Bookmarks
User Reviews

4540 Network Packet Broker vs Arkime: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between 4540 Network Packet Broker and Arkime for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

4540 Network Packet Broker: 100G Network Packet Broker for SOC/NOC traffic visibility & tool optimization.

Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between 4540 Network Packet Broker vs Arkime?

4540 Network Packet Broker, Arkime are all Network Detection and Response solutions. 4540 Network Packet Broker 100G Network Packet Broker for SOC/NOC traffic visibility & tool optimization.. Arkime Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visib. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: 4540 Network Packet Broker vs Arkime?

The choice between 4540 Network Packet Broker vs Arkime depends on your specific requirements. 4540 Network Packet Broker is a commercial solution, while Arkime is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between 4540 Network Packet Broker vs Arkime?

4540 Network Packet Broker is Commercial, Arkime is Free. Arkime offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is 4540 Network Packet Broker a good alternative to Arkime?

Yes, 4540 Network Packet Broker can be considered as an alternative to Arkime for Network Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Network Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can 4540 Network Packet Broker and Arkime be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, 4540 Network Packet Broker and Arkime might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Network Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

