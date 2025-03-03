Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
42Crunch API Security Platform is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. eXate APIgator is a commercial api security tool by eXate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Security Platform to catch BOLA and BFLA vulnerabilities before runtime, which most DAST tools miss because they don't understand OpenAPI contracts. The platform scores high on PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) by enforcing schemas at runtime without proxying traffic through 42Crunch's infrastructure, meaning your data stays in your control. This isn't the right fit if your API footprint is small or static; the value compounds when you're shipping dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need automated scanning in CI/CD plus real-time request blocking.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting microservices architectures should pick eXate APIgator for claims-based access control that actually enforces least privilege at the API proxy layer, not just at the perimeter. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across identity management, data security, continuous monitoring, and risk assessment, with particular strength in PR.AA and DE.CM for real-time alerting when API calls lack required claims. Skip this if your APIs are mostly REST endpoints sitting behind traditional API gateways; APIgator's value concentrates in organizations running streaming data and event-driven systems where standard role-based access control breaks down.
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement.
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Security Platform vs eXate APIgator for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..
eXate APIgator: API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement. built by eXate. Core capabilities include Data-in-motion protection for APIs and streaming data (JSON and XML), Claims-based access control to allow or deny access to API data, Proxy-level gating for microservices and APIs..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Security Platform differentiates with API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing. eXate APIgator differentiates with Data-in-motion protection for APIs and streaming data (JSON and XML), Claims-based access control to allow or deny access to API data, Proxy-level gating for microservices and APIs.
42Crunch API Security Platform is developed by 42Crunch. eXate APIgator is developed by eXate. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Security Platform and eXate APIgator serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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