42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

eXate APIgator: API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement. built by eXate. Core capabilities include Data-in-motion protection for APIs and streaming data (JSON and XML), Claims-based access control to allow or deny access to API data, Proxy-level gating for microservices and APIs..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.