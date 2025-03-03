Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
42Crunch API Security Platform is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security is a commercial api security tool by CloudMatos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
42Crunch API Security Platform
Security teams building APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Security Platform to catch BOLA and BFLA vulnerabilities before runtime, which most DAST tools miss because they don't understand OpenAPI contracts. The platform scores high on PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) by enforcing schemas at runtime without proxying traffic through 42Crunch's infrastructure, meaning your data stays in your control. This isn't the right fit if your API footprint is small or static; the value compounds when you're shipping dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need automated scanning in CI/CD plus real-time request blocking.
CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security
Mid-market teams managing APIs across AWS and Azure need MatosSphere API Security because it handles real-time anomaly detection and token validation without requiring deep API gateway expertise to configure. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions, notably ID.RA and DE.CM, which means you get risk assessment and continuous monitoring baked into policy enforcement rather than bolted on after. Skip this if your organization runs legacy SOAP services or needs a platform that also covers web application firewalls; MatosSphere is API-first and won't stretch to cover other attack surfaces.
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
API security platform for SMBs with threat detection and vulnerability mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Security Platform vs CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..
CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security: API security platform for SMBs with threat detection and vulnerability mgmt. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Real-time API traffic monitoring and anomaly detection, API endpoint vulnerability scanning and testing, Token validation and authentication enforcement..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Security Platform differentiates with API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing. CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security differentiates with Real-time API traffic monitoring and anomaly detection, API endpoint vulnerability scanning and testing, Token validation and authentication enforcement.
42Crunch API Security Platform is developed by 42Crunch. CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security is developed by CloudMatos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Security Platform and CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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