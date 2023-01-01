Teams shipping APIs built on OpenAPI specs need 42Crunch API Scan to catch contract violations and injection flaws before production; its real traffic simulation finds what static analysis misses. The tool covers OWASP API Security Top 10 issues and integrates directly into VS Code and GitHub Actions, meaning security checks happen at commit time, not weeks later in a separate scan cycle. Skip this if your APIs aren't documented in OpenAPI format or if you need broader web application scanning beyond API endpoints; 42Crunch is deliberately API-focused, which is exactly why it works.

ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool

Startup and SMB security teams that lack dedicated API security staff will find the fastest path to identifying business logic flaws in ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool; the free scanning tier lets you validate your API posture without procurement cycles, and native support for Swagger, OpenAPI, and Postman means you're testing APIs in the formats your developers already use. The tool's NIST ID.RA coverage is solid, meaning it genuinely helps you understand your API risk surface rather than just cataloging endpoints. Skip this if you need deep runtime behavioral analysis or if your APIs are wrapped in legacy SOAP layers; ZeroThreat is purpose-built for modern REST and GraphQL security, not backward compatibility.