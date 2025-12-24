Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
42Crunch API Scan is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Blankie is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping APIs built on OpenAPI specs need 42Crunch API Scan to catch contract violations and injection flaws before production; its real traffic simulation finds what static analysis misses. The tool covers OWASP API Security Top 10 issues and integrates directly into VS Code and GitHub Actions, meaning security checks happen at commit time, not weeks later in a separate scan cycle. Skip this if your APIs aren't documented in OpenAPI format or if you need broader web application scanning beyond API endpoints; 42Crunch is deliberately API-focused, which is exactly why it works.
Hapi developers who need per-route CSP enforcement without framework-level guesswork should use Blankie; its granular configuration model prevents the policy-creep that kills CSP deployments at scale. The 52 GitHub stars and active maintenance suggest real adoption in production Hapi shops, where CSP typically gets bolted on as an afterthought. This is not for teams running Express, Fastify, or multi-framework stacks; Blankie's specificity to Hapi is both its strength and its ceiling.
Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation
A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options.
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Scan vs Blankie for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..
Blankie: A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Scan and Blankie serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: 42Crunch API Scan is Commercial while Blankie is Free, Blankie is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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