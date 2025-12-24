Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
42Crunch API Protection is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Blankie is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting microservices architectures should pick 42Crunch API Protection for its positive security model that enforces OpenAPI contracts at runtime, catching malformed requests before they reach application code. The tool covers all ten OWASP API vulnerabilities natively and deploys directly from CI/CD pipelines into containers and API gateways without requiring code changes. Skip this if you need a broader API management platform; 42Crunch is purpose-built for threat prevention, not governance or monetization.
Hapi developers who need per-route CSP enforcement without framework-level guesswork should use Blankie; its granular configuration model prevents the policy-creep that kills CSP deployments at scale. The 52 GitHub stars and active maintenance suggest real adoption in production Hapi shops, where CSP typically gets bolted on as an afterthought. This is not for teams running Express, Fastify, or multi-framework stacks; Blankie's specificity to Hapi is both its strength and its ceiling.
API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling
A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options.
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Protection vs Blankie for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Protection: API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Runtime content validation based on OpenAPI contracts, Positive security model for API protection, OWASP API Security Top 10 threat detection..
Blankie: A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Protection and Blankie serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: 42Crunch API Protection is Commercial while Blankie is Free, Blankie is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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