Teams protecting microservices architectures should pick 42Crunch API Protection for its positive security model that enforces OpenAPI contracts at runtime, catching malformed requests before they reach application code. The tool covers all ten OWASP API vulnerabilities natively and deploys directly from CI/CD pipelines into containers and API gateways without requiring code changes. Skip this if you need a broader API management platform; 42Crunch is purpose-built for threat prevention, not governance or monetization.

Blankie

Hapi developers who need per-route CSP enforcement without framework-level guesswork should use Blankie; its granular configuration model prevents the policy-creep that kills CSP deployments at scale. The 52 GitHub stars and active maintenance suggest real adoption in production Hapi shops, where CSP typically gets bolted on as an afterthought. This is not for teams running Express, Fastify, or multi-framework stacks; Blankie's specificity to Hapi is both its strength and its ceiling.