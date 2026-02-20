Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE is a commercial cyber range training tool by 418 Intelligence. Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA) is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SOC analysts and threat hunters who need to sharpen skills against live threat data while building institutional knowledge will see immediate ROI from 418 Intelligence DEF3NSE. The platform combines real-time open-source threat feeds with gamified hands-on scenarios and SME coaching, addressing both NIST PR.AT (workforce training) and ID.RA (risk assessment) simultaneously across startups through enterprises. Skip this if your team needs a finished threat intelligence feed or managed detection service; DEF3NSE assumes practitioners want to do the hunting themselves, not consume pre-packaged answers.
Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA)
Security training leads and developers who need hands-on labs for web vulnerability fundamentals should use Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application because it's free, self-hosted, and requires no licensing overhead to scale across a team. The 1,745 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal it's stable enough for repeatable classroom use, and the PHP/MySQL stack mirrors real legacy code your developers will actually encounter. Skip this if you need a polished, guided training platform with progress tracking and compliance reporting; XVWA is raw lab infrastructure, not a managed training product.
Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform.
XVWA is an intentionally vulnerable PHP/MySQL web application designed for security education, containing multiple common web vulnerabilities for hands-on learning and practice.
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Common questions about comparing 418 Intelligence DEF3NSE vs Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA) for your cyber range training needs.
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE: Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform. built by 418 Intelligence. Core capabilities include Real-time global threat learning feeds using live, open-source data, Gamified and incentivized learning environment, Real-time practitioner coaching and collaboration with SMEs..
Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA): XVWA is an intentionally vulnerable PHP/MySQL web application designed for security education, containing multiple common web vulnerabilities for hands-on learning and practice..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE is developed by 418 Intelligence. Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA) is open-source with 1,745 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE and Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA) serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools. Key differences: 418 Intelligence DEF3NSE is Commercial while Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA) is Free, Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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