418 Intelligence DEF3NSE: Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform. built by 418 Intelligence. Core capabilities include Real-time global threat learning feeds using live, open-source data, Gamified and incentivized learning environment, Real-time practitioner coaching and collaboration with SMEs..

VIP Cyber Defense Training: Cybersecurity training platform for IT pros covering labs, CTFs, and certs. built by VIP Cyber Defense. Core capabilities include Hands-on lab environments for practical skill development, Capture-the-flag (CTF) competitions, Red team vs. blue team exercises..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.