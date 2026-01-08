360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..

ZeroFox Protection: Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Brand protection across 180+ digital platforms, Executive impersonation and deepfake detection, Domain and subdomain monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.