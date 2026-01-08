Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. ZeroFox Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and legal teams protecting C-suite executives need 360 Privacy 360 Services because it combines continuous data broker monitoring with threat actor intelligence, a pairing most competitors skip entirely. The service covers deep web and dark web scanning alongside removal from 500+ aggregator platforms, and operates under FTC and FCRA compliance, meaning your legal and privacy teams can actually act on findings without exposure. Skip this if your concern is employee device security or internal data loss; 360 Privacy 360 Services is built exclusively for external reputation and personal safety threats to high-profile individuals.
Security teams protecting brand reputation and executive visibility across social media and the broader internet will get the most from ZeroFox Protection, which monitors 180+ platforms and catches impersonation and deepfakes that traditional perimeter tools completely miss. The automated takedown capability through its Global Disruption Network means threats disappear without waiting for manual coordination with platforms. Skip this if your priority is internal asset discovery or endpoint protection; ZeroFox is external-only and won't help you map what's running inside your network.
Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives
Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Services vs ZeroFox Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..
ZeroFox Protection: Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Brand protection across 180+ digital platforms, Executive impersonation and deepfake detection, Domain and subdomain monitoring..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Services differentiates with Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web. ZeroFox Protection differentiates with Brand protection across 180+ digital platforms, Executive impersonation and deepfake detection, Domain and subdomain monitoring.
360 Privacy 360 Services is developed by 360 Privacy. ZeroFox Protection is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Services and ZeroFox Protection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Executive Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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