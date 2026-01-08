360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..

Protexxa Defender Platform: Continuous cyber risk monitoring platform for SMB employees and orgs. built by Protexxa. Core capabilities include 24/7 continuous background monitoring for cyber risks and vulnerabilities, Dark web scanning for breaches, exposures, and leaks, AI-powered reverse image search to detect unauthorized use of images online..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.