Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Passguard Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Passguard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and legal teams protecting C-suite executives need 360 Privacy 360 Services because it combines continuous data broker monitoring with threat actor intelligence, a pairing most competitors skip entirely. The service covers deep web and dark web scanning alongside removal from 500+ aggregator platforms, and operates under FTC and FCRA compliance, meaning your legal and privacy teams can actually act on findings without exposure. Skip this if your concern is employee device security or internal data loss; 360 Privacy 360 Services is built exclusively for external reputation and personal safety threats to high-profile individuals.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting infostealer infections need Passguard Platform because it finds compromised credentials and session data directly in criminal marketplaces, not buried in your own logs. The platform monitors without requiring credential access to endpoints, which cuts implementation friction, and its zero false positive detection means your team actually investigates real infections instead of alert fatigue. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics and recovery guidance; Passguard prioritizes early detection over incident response workflows.
Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives
Detects infostealer infections by monitoring criminal marketplaces
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Services vs Passguard Platform for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..
Passguard Platform: Detects infostealer infections by monitoring criminal marketplaces. built by Passguard. Core capabilities include Criminal marketplace monitoring for infostealer infections, Domain-based monitoring without credential access, Device identification with OS, hostname, IP, and username details..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Services differentiates with Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web. Passguard Platform differentiates with Criminal marketplace monitoring for infostealer infections, Domain-based monitoring without credential access, Device identification with OS, hostname, IP, and username details.
360 Privacy 360 Services is developed by 360 Privacy. Passguard Platform is developed by Passguard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Services and Passguard Platform serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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