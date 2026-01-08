Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. FYEO Domain Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by FYEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and legal teams protecting C-suite executives need 360 Privacy 360 Services because it combines continuous data broker monitoring with threat actor intelligence, a pairing most competitors skip entirely. The service covers deep web and dark web scanning alongside removal from 500+ aggregator platforms, and operates under FTC and FCRA compliance, meaning your legal and privacy teams can actually act on findings without exposure. Skip this if your concern is employee device security or internal data loss; 360 Privacy 360 Services is built exclusively for external reputation and personal safety threats to high-profile individuals.
Web3 startups and early-stage crypto teams need FYEO Domain Intelligence because it monitors the attack surface that matters to them: dark web chatter, phishing targeting founders, and on-chain compromises, not generic enterprise infrastructure. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE functions across all three vectors simultaneously, which matters when your threat actors are actively hunting your Discord admins and private keys. Skip this if you're a traditional enterprise looking for domain monitoring as one module in a larger DRP suite; FYEO is purpose-built for the startup security problem, not bolted onto someone else's platform.
Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives
Threat monitoring platform for Web3 startups covering dark web, phishing & on-chain risks.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Services vs FYEO Domain Intelligence for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..
FYEO Domain Intelligence: Threat monitoring platform for Web3 startups covering dark web, phishing & on-chain risks. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Dark Web monitoring, Real-time phishing protection, Advanced Founder Protection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Services differentiates with Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web. FYEO Domain Intelligence differentiates with Dark Web monitoring, Real-time phishing protection, Advanced Founder Protection.
360 Privacy 360 Services is developed by 360 Privacy. FYEO Domain Intelligence is developed by FYEO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Services and FYEO Domain Intelligence serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Executive Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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