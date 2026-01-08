Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Freeze is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Freeze. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and legal teams protecting C-suite executives need 360 Privacy 360 Services because it combines continuous data broker monitoring with threat actor intelligence, a pairing most competitors skip entirely. The service covers deep web and dark web scanning alongside removal from 500+ aggregator platforms, and operates under FTC and FCRA compliance, meaning your legal and privacy teams can actually act on findings without exposure. Skip this if your concern is employee device security or internal data loss; 360 Privacy 360 Services is built exclusively for external reputation and personal safety threats to high-profile individuals.
Startups and SMBs without dedicated security ops should buy Freeze to stop employees' personal data leaking across public directories and social platforms before it becomes an insider threat or social engineering vector. The tool synchronizes directly with your directory, runs with zero maintenance once deployed, and delivers legal takedown notices automatically, which means you're protected without hiring someone to monitor it. Skip Freeze if your priority is detecting active breaches or insider exfiltration in progress; it's prevention-focused and won't help you hunt compromised credentials that are already in the wild.
Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives
Proactive attack surface protection preventing info exposure about employees
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Services vs Freeze for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..
Freeze: Proactive attack surface protection preventing info exposure about employees. built by Freeze. Core capabilities include Directory synchronization for employee data protection, Automated prevention of employee information exposure, Legal notice delivery and maintenance to third parties..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Services differentiates with Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web. Freeze differentiates with Directory synchronization for employee data protection, Automated prevention of employee information exposure, Legal notice delivery and maintenance to third parties.
360 Privacy 360 Services is developed by 360 Privacy. Freeze is developed by Freeze. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Services and Freeze serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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