360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..

Freeze: Proactive attack surface protection preventing info exposure about employees. built by Freeze. Core capabilities include Directory synchronization for employee data protection, Automated prevention of employee information exposure, Legal notice delivery and maintenance to third parties..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.