360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..

CloudSEK SVigil: Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include Digital channel threat monitoring, External attack surface visibility, Brand abuse detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.