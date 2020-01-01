Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. DarkArmor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CyberArmor. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing persistent PII exposure across multiple threat surfaces should use 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard for its 10-second dashboard refresh rate and verified SOC analysis of removals,speed matters when data brokers republish stolen records. The tool covers open, deep, and dark web monitoring with granular remediation tracking, addressing the full detection-to-action cycle that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE require. Skip this if your priority is preventing initial data compromise rather than managing exposure that's already public; 360 Privacy assumes your data is out there and focuses on visibility and removal, not prevention.
Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources
Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard vs DarkArmor for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard: Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Near real-time dashboard updates every 10 seconds, Remediation analysis with detailed logs of SOC analyst actions, Trend analysis at individual, group, and organizational levels..
DarkArmor: Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early. built by CyberArmor. Core capabilities include Pre-breach credential compromise detection, Dark web monitoring for fresh, unreplicated data, Stolen MFA session cookie detection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard differentiates with Near real-time dashboard updates every 10 seconds, Remediation analysis with detailed logs of SOC analyst actions, Trend analysis at individual, group, and organizational levels. DarkArmor differentiates with Pre-breach credential compromise detection, Dark web monitoring for fresh, unreplicated data, Stolen MFA session cookie detection.
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard is developed by 360 Privacy. DarkArmor is developed by CyberArmor founded in 2020-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard and DarkArmor serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover PII, Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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