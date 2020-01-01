360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard: Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Near real-time dashboard updates every 10 seconds, Remediation analysis with detailed logs of SOC analyst actions, Trend analysis at individual, group, and organizational levels..

DarkArmor: Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early. built by CyberArmor. Core capabilities include Pre-breach credential compromise detection, Dark web monitoring for fresh, unreplicated data, Stolen MFA session cookie detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.