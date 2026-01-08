Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ThreatMon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need early warning of credential breaches and executive doxing threats should start with 360 Privacy 360 Monitor, since its dark web monitoring catches stolen employee credentials weeks before they appear in mainstream breach databases. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, with real-time alerting that actually reduces the window between compromise detection and response. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or internal asset inventory; 360 Privacy 360 Monitor is external threat intelligence first, and you'll need separate tools to act on what it finds.
ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence
Security teams managing credential exposure risk across distributed workforces will get the most from ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence because it catches stolen employee and customer credentials in real time before attackers weaponize them at scale. The platform covers continuous monitoring and incident detection across dark web marketplaces, forums, and botnet logs, hitting NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions that matter most when your breach data is already in circulation. Skip this if your priority is post-incident forensics or recovery; ThreatMon is built for early detection, not remediation workflows.
Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting compromised credentials and threats
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Monitor vs ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..
ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting compromised credentials and threats. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Leak credential detection for stolen employee and customer credentials, VIP and executive protection monitoring, Blackmarket monitoring for company data listings..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor differentiates with Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts. ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence differentiates with Leak credential detection for stolen employee and customer credentials, VIP and executive protection monitoring, Blackmarket monitoring for company data listings.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor is developed by 360 Privacy. ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence is developed by ThreatMon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor and ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Executive Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox