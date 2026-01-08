360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..

ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting compromised credentials and threats. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Leak credential detection for stolen employee and customer credentials, VIP and executive protection monitoring, Blackmarket monitoring for company data listings..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.