360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..

Protexxa Defender Platform: Continuous cyber risk monitoring platform for SMB employees and orgs. built by Protexxa. Core capabilities include 24/7 continuous background monitoring for cyber risks and vulnerabilities, Dark web scanning for breaches, exposures, and leaks, AI-powered reverse image search to detect unauthorized use of images online..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.