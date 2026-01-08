Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Constella Intelligence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need early warning of credential breaches and executive doxing threats should start with 360 Privacy 360 Monitor, since its dark web monitoring catches stolen employee credentials weeks before they appear in mainstream breach databases. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, with real-time alerting that actually reduces the window between compromise detection and response. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or internal asset inventory; 360 Privacy 360 Monitor is external threat intelligence first, and you'll need separate tools to act on what it finds.
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing identity risk across your entire threat surface will get the most from Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API; its coverage of surface, deep, and dark web monitoring plus 40+ data types caught 30+ languages of alerts means you're not blind to the channels where employee and customer credentials actually leak. The API detects account takeover and password exposure in real time, supporting NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring without requiring you to hire forensic researchers to parse dark web forums. This is overkill for small businesses with simple compliance needs or teams that only care about surface-layer phishing.
Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats
API for monitoring identity theft across surface, deep, and dark web
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Monitor vs Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API: API for monitoring identity theft across surface, deep, and dark web. built by Constella Intelligence. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web monitoring, Surface web monitoring, Account takeover detection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor differentiates with Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts. Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API differentiates with Deep and dark web monitoring, Surface web monitoring, Account takeover detection.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor is developed by 360 Privacy. Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API is developed by Constella Intelligence. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor and Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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