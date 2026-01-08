Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. CloudSEK XVigil is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CloudSEK. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need early warning of credential breaches and executive doxing threats should start with 360 Privacy 360 Monitor, since its dark web monitoring catches stolen employee credentials weeks before they appear in mainstream breach databases. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, with real-time alerting that actually reduces the window between compromise detection and response. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or internal asset inventory; 360 Privacy 360 Monitor is external threat intelligence first, and you'll need separate tools to act on what it finds.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand reputation and supply chain exposure need CloudSEK XVigil for its dark web and social media monitoring that catches credential leaks and impersonation before they turn into breach vectors. The platform's continuous monitoring across external surfaces maps directly to NIST DE.CM, and its Singapore-based threat intelligence collection gives regional coverage most Western vendors miss. Skip this if your priority is internal network detection or you need deep forensic analysis of incidents already inside your perimeter; XVigil is built for early warning, not incident response.
Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats
Digital risk protection platform for external threat monitoring
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Monitor vs CloudSEK XVigil for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..
CloudSEK XVigil: Digital risk protection platform for external threat monitoring. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include External threat monitoring, Dark web monitoring, Social media monitoring..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor differentiates with Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts. CloudSEK XVigil differentiates with External threat monitoring, Dark web monitoring, Social media monitoring.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor is developed by 360 Privacy. CloudSEK XVigil is developed by CloudSEK. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor and CloudSEK XVigil serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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