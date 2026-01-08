Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Defend is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ReliaQuest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams protecting executive-level personal data will find 360 Privacy 360 Defend's strength in its managed removal and dark web surveillance; the vendor's human-led verification model catches data broker deletions that automated-only services miss. Coverage spans ID.AM asset identification and DE.CM continuous monitoring across hundreds of sources with real-time doxxing alerts, backed by audit-ready reporting. Skip this if your priority is rapid incident response or if you need coverage for employee-wide data exposure rather than targeted executive protection.
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams drowning in alert volume will benefit most from ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates because its role-based AI personas actually reduce analyst toil by automating triage and initial response rather than just flagging more alerts. The platform covers incident management, continuous monitoring, and adverse event analysis across NIST CSF 2.0, with particular strength in the detect and respond functions where organizations hemorrhage time. Skip this if your team has comfortable staffing levels or you need coverage across vulnerability management and threat intelligence; GreyMatter is built specifically for augmenting stretched SOC operations, not replacing a full security program.
Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring
Agentic AI personas for security operations teams
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Defend vs ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates: Agentic AI personas for security operations teams. built by ReliaQuest. Core capabilities include Role-based agentic AI personas, Digital risk protection capabilities, AI-driven security operations support..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Defend differentiates with Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates differentiates with Role-based agentic AI personas, Digital risk protection capabilities, AI-driven security operations support.
360 Privacy 360 Defend is developed by 360 Privacy. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates is developed by ReliaQuest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Defend and ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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