360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..

Memcyco Real-time Digital Risk Protection: Real-time digital impersonation detection and ATO prevention platform. built by Memcyco. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of website impersonation attempts and attacks, Identification of users who clicked links to fake sites or entered sensitive data, Device DNA technology for continuous user access while blocking threat actors..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.