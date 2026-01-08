360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..

HUMAN Transaction Abuse: Prevents automated and human-led transaction fraud including carding & scalping. built by HUMAN Security. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking at the edge, Machine learning-based fraud detection, Behavioral analysis of user activity..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.